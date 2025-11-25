Zscaler Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First Quarter Highlights

Revenue grows 26% year-over-year to $788.1 million

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") grows 26% year-over-year to $3,204 million

Deferred revenue grows 32% year-over-year to $2,351.3 million

GAAP net loss of $11.6 million compared to GAAP net loss of $12.1 million on a year-over-year basis Non-GAAP net income of $159.5 million compared to non-GAAP net income of $124.3 million on a year-over-year basis

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026 , ended October 31, 2025. “Our outstanding Q1 results demonstrate the strong demand we are experiencing for our Zero Trust and AI Security platform. With over $3.2B in Annual Recurring Revenue, growing over 25% year-over-year, and Rule-of-78 performance, I'm very pleased to share that an increasing number of customers are relying on our platform for better security, lower operational costs and reduced IT complexity,” said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO of Zscaler.“Zero Trust security is the linchpin for AI-Security, and Zscaler pioneered Zero Trust security with our cloud-native switchboard architecture. By integrating the recently acquired SPLX technology with our comprehensive AI Security offerings, we are expanding our best-in-class AI Security solutions to solve emerging security challenges.” First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $788.1 million, an increase of 26% year-over-year.

Income (loss) from operations: GAAP loss from operations was $36.4 million, or 5% of revenue, compared to $30.7 million, or 5% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP income from operations was $171.9 million, or 22% of revenue, compared to $134.1 million, or 21% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Net income (loss): GAAP net loss was $11.6 million, compared to $12.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP net income was $159.5 million, compared to $124.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Net income (loss) per share, diluted: GAAP net loss per share was $0.07, compared to $0.08 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.96, compared to $0.77 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Cash flows: Cash provided by operations was $448.3 million, or 57% of revenue, compared to $331.3 million, or 53% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Free cash flow was $413.3 million, or 52% of revenue, compared to $291.9 million, or 46% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Deferred revenue: $2,351.3 million as of October 31, 2025, an increase of 32% year-over-year. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: $3,321.3 million as of October 31, 2025, a decrease of $251.1 million from July 31, 2025. During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we closed the acquisitions of Red Canary Inc. ("Red Canary") and SPLXAI Inc. ("SPLX") for an aggregate purchase price consideration of $692.0 million.

Recent Business Highlights

Announced the acquisition of AI security pioneer SPLX, to secure the entire enterprise AI lifecycle on a single platform. This acquisition will extend the Zero Trust Exchange platform with critical capabilities like shift-left AI asset discovery and automated red teaming, enabling customers to safely accelerate their AI initiatives.



Launched new Zscaler Digital ExperienceTM (ZDXTM) innovations, introducing end-to-end visibility, multipath visualization for Zscaler Managed Monitoring, and device scoring and remediation. These advancements provide IT teams with unprecedented end-to-end visibility to proactively remediate performance issues, directly improving employee productivity and reducing operational costs.



Published the ThreatLabz 2025 Mobile, IoT, and OT Threat Report, which revealed a significant escalation in mobile and IoT threats, including a 67% increase in Android malware transactions and a 40% increase in IoT attacks targeting critical infrastructure. These insights, derived from Zscaler's global cloud's unique visibility into encrypted traffic, enable us to deliver superior, AI-powered protection that protects customers from these advanced attacks.



Launched FedRAMP Moderate authorized data centers outside of the U.S., located in London and Paris. This strategic expansion enables U.S. federal agencies and their partners to securely accelerate global missions while meeting critical data residency requirements.

Surpassed $1B of software sales through the AWS Marketplace to date. Zscaler has six AWS Competencies, including the AI Security specialization, and the collaboration enables customers to quickly purchase and deploy proven Zscaler zero trust solutions through the marketplace.

Change in Non-GAAP Measures Presentation Effective August 1, 2025, the beginning of our first quarter of fiscal 2026, we have adopted a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 21%, reduced from the previous rate of 23%. This adjustment aligns with the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The revised tax rate will apply prospectively. We will continue to assess the appropriate non-GAAP tax rate on a regular basis, which could be subject to changes for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. Financial Outlook For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, we expect:

Revenue of $797 million to $799 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $172 million to $174 million Non-GAAP net income per share of approximately $0.89 to $0.90, assuming approximately 170 million fully diluted shares outstanding and a non-GAAP tax rate of 21%

For the full year of fiscal 2026, we expect:

Annual Recurring Revenue of $3.698 billion to $3.718 billion

Revenue of approximately $3.282 billion to $3.301 billion

Non-GAAP income from operations of $732 million to $740 million Non-GAAP net income per share of $3.78 to $3.82, assuming approximately 170.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding and a non-GAAP tax rate of 21% These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Guidance for non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets and amortization of debt issuance costs. We have not reconciled our expectations of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For those reasons, we are also unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, the variability of which may have a significant impact on future results. Accordingly, a reconciliation for the guidance for non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share is not available without unreasonable effort. For further information regarding why we believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release. Conference Call and Webcast Information Zscaler will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its first quarter of fiscal 2026 and outlook for its second quarter of fiscal 2026 and full year fiscal 2026 today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time).

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding why we believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the“Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (Nasdaq: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

ZSCALER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2025

2024

Revenue $ 788,112 $ 627,955 Cost of revenue(1) (2) (3) 184,753 141,462 Gross profit 603,359 486,493 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) (2) (3) 373,562 306,087 Research and development(1) (2) (3) 200,498 154,254 General and administrative(1) (4) 65,661 56,819 Total operating expenses 639,721 517,160 Loss from operations (36,362 ) (30,667 ) Interest income 33,154 30,048 Interest expense(5) (2,127 ) (3,143 ) Other expense, net (3,039 ) (652 ) Loss before income taxes (8,374 ) (4,414 ) Provision for income taxes 3,241 7,637 Net loss $ (11,615 ) $ (12,051 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 158,596 152,557

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes:

Cost of revenue $ 19,982 $ 15,793 Sales and marketing 71,568 64,866 Research and development 75,236 58,865 General and administrative 26,975 21,050 Total $ 193,761 $ 160,574

(2) Includes amortization expense of acquired intangible assets:

Cost of revenue $ 5,692 $ 3,675 Sales and marketing 2,941 425 Research and development - 140 Total $ 8,633 $ 4,240

(3) Includes restructuring and other charges:

Cost of revenue $ 750 $ - Sales and marketing 2,809 - Research and development 1,182 - Total $ 4,741 $ -





(4)Includes acquisition-related expenses: $ 1,083 $ -





(5)Includes amortization of debt issuance costs $ 2,038 $ 981





ZSCALER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) October 31, July 31, 2025

2025

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,338,195 $ 2,389,023 Short-term investments 1,983,077 1,183,386 Accounts receivable, net 530,487 992,181 Deferred contract acquisition costs 182,563 180,819 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 171,639 148,881 Total current assets 4,205,961 4,894,290 Property and equipment, net 542,255 543,377 Operating lease right-of-use assets 127,457 89,772 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 322,556 328,722 Acquired intangible assets, net 215,290 47,323 Goodwill 994,463 417,730 Other noncurrent assets 95,105 98,674 Total assets $ 6,503,087 $ 6,419,888 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 48,400 $ 46,906 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 107,510 93,984 Accrued compensation 135,234 181,807 Deferred revenue 1,946,191 2,054,417 Operating lease liabilities 68,399 52,497 Total current liabilities 2,305,734 2,429,611 Convertible senior notes 1,699,871 1,700,727 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 405,113 413,609 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 65,771 43,352 Other noncurrent liabilities 44,270 33,316 Total liabilities 4,520,759 4,620,615 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 159 159 Additional paid-in capital 3,175,453 2,980,591 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,889 8,081 Accumulated deficit (1,201,173 ) (1,189,558 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,982,328 1,799,273 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,503,087 $ 6,419,888





ZSCALER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2025

2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (11,615 ) $ (12,051 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 32,651 21,423 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 8,633 4,240 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 48,082 39,068 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,038 981 Non-cash operating lease costs 18,445 15,657 Stock-based compensation expense 188,593 157,178 Accretion of investments purchased at a discount (1,905 ) (5,003 ) Unrealized losses on hedging transactions 3,033 3,689 Deferred income taxes (3,698 ) 186 Other 1,234 644 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable 482,861 311,975 Deferred contract acquisition costs (43,660 ) (32,801 ) Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets (17,322 ) (8,767 ) Accounts payable (2,942 ) 1,043 Accrued expenses, other current and noncurrent liabilities 8,409 (6,240 ) Accrued compensation (54,816 ) (34,431 ) Deferred revenue (191,132 ) (111,254 ) Operating lease liabilities (18,609 ) (14,202 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 448,280 331,335 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property, equipment and other assets (17,311 ) (17,025 ) Capitalized internal-use software (17,673 ) (22,429 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (672,780 ) - Purchase of strategic investments - (561 ) Purchases of short-term investments (896,388 ) (430,296 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 93,593 268,651 Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 8,348 - Net cash used in investing activities (1,502,211 ) (201,660 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 3,984 890 Payments for issuance costs related to the 2028 convertible senior notes (684 ) - Purchases of capped calls related to the 2028 convertible senior notes (197 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 3,103 890 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,050,828 ) 130,565 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,389,023 1,423,080 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,338,195 $ 1,553,645





ZSCALER, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2025

2024

Revenue $ 788,112 $ 627,955 Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin GAAP gross profit $ 603,359 $ 486,493 Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 19,982 15,793 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 5,692 3,675 Restructuring and other charges 750 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 629,783 $ 505,961 GAAP gross margin 77 % 77 % Non-GAAP gross margin 80 % 81 % Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin GAAP loss from operations $ (36,362 ) $ (30,667 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 193,761 160,574 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 8,633 4,240 Restructuring and other charges 4,741 - Acquisition-related expenses 1,083 - Non-GAAP income from operations $ 171,856 $ 134,147 GAAP operating margin (5 )% (5 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 22 % 21 %





ZSCALER, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2025

2024

Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted GAAP net loss $ (11,615 ) $ (12,051 ) Add: GAAP provision for income taxes 3,241 7,637 GAAP loss before income taxes (8,374 ) (4,414 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 193,761 160,574 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 8,633 4,240 Restructuring and other charges 4,741 - Acquisition-related expenses 1,083 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,038 981 Non-GAAP net income before income taxes 201,882 161,381 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes(1) 42,395 37,118 Non-GAAP net income $ 159,487 $ 124,263 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 3,241 $ 7,637 Add: Income tax and other tax adjustments(1) 39,154 29,481 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes(1) $ 42,395 $ 37,118 Non-GAAP effective tax rate(1) 21 % 23 % Non-GAAP net income $ 159,487 $ 124,263 Add: Non-GAAP interest expense, net of tax related to the convertible senior notes - 276 Numerator used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 159,487 $ 124,539 GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 1.16 1.00 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 0.05 0.03 Restructuring and other charges 0.03 - Acquisition-related expenses 0.01 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.01 0.01 Income tax and other tax adjustments(1) (0.24 ) (0.18 ) Non-GAAP interest expense, net of tax related to the convertible senior notes - - Adjustment to total fully diluted earnings per share(2) 0.01 (0.01 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.96 $ 0.77 Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share, diluted 158,596 152,557 Add: Outstanding potentially dilutive equity incentive awards 3,994 2,348 Add: Convertible senior notes 3,925 7,626 Less: Antidilutive impact of capped call transactions(3) - (1,235 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 166,515 161,296

___________

(1) Effective August 1, 2025, the beginning of our first quarter of fiscal 2026, we have adopted a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 21%, reduced from the previous rate of 23%. This adjustment aligns with the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The revised tax rate will apply prospectively. We will continue to assess the appropriate non-GAAP tax rate on a regular basis, which could be subject to changes for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations.

(2)The sum of the fully diluted earnings per share impact of individual reconciling items may not total to fully diluted non-GAAP net income per share due to the weighted-average shares used in computing the GAAP net loss per share differs from the weighted-average shares used in computing the non-GAAP net income per share, and due to rounding of the individual reconciling items. The GAAP net loss per share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes potentially dilutive shares, which are included in calculating the non-GAAP net income per share.

(3)We exclude the in-the-money portion of the convertible senior notes for non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as they are covered by our capped call transactions. Our outstanding capped call transactions are antidilutive under GAAP but are expected to mitigate the dilutive effect of the convertible senior notes and therefore are included in the calculation of non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding. The capped calls have an antidilutive impact when the average stock price of our common stock in a given period is higher than their exercise price.

ZSCALER, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2025

2024

Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 448,280 $ 331,335 Less: Purchases of property, equipment and other assets (17,311 ) (17,025 ) Capitalized internal-use software (17,673 ) (22,429 ) Free cash flow $ 413,296 $ 291,881 Free Cash Flow Margin Net cash provided by operating activities, as a percentage of revenue 57 % 53 % Less: Purchases of property, equipment and other assets, as a percentage of revenue (2 )% (3 )% Capitalized internal-use software, as a percentage of revenue (3 )% (4 )% Free cash flow margin 52 % 46 %





ZSCALER, INC.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, as it has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP has been included in this press release. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ARR, so we have not reconciled the ARR data included to any GAAP measure. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Expenses Excluded from Non-GAAP Measures

Stock-based compensation expense is excluded primarily because it is a non-cash expense that management believes is not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, which is a cash expense, are excluded because these are tied to the timing and size of the exercise or vesting of the underlying equity incentive awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets and amortization of debt issuance costs from the convertible senior notes are excluded because these are non-cash expenses and are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Acquisition-related expenses incurred with business acquisitions are excluded because these are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Restructuring and other charges includes severance and termination benefits in connection with a restructuring plan to streamline operations and to align people, roles and projects to our strategic priorities. These expenses are excluded because they fluctuate in amount and frequency and are not reflective of our core business operating performance.

Effective August 1, 2025, the beginning of our first quarter of fiscal 2026, we have adopted a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 21%, reduced from the previous rate of 23%. This adjustment aligns with the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The revised tax rate will apply prospectively. We will continue to assess the appropriate non-GAAP tax rate on a regular basis, which could be subject to changes for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets and restructuring and other charges. We define non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We define non-GAAP income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other charges and acquisition-related expenses. We define non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted. We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other charges, amortization of debt issuance costs, acquisition-related expenses and the non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment. We define non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income plus the applicable non-GAAP interest expense related to the convertible senior notes divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding. The weighted-average diluted shares outstanding includes the effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period and the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible senior notes.

Annual Recurring Revenue. ARR refers to the next 12 months of revenue from subscription contracts as of the measurement date. To establish ARR for a customer, we assume that any contract expiring during the next 12 months will be renewed under the existing terms, excluding Red Canary's subscription contracts expiring in fiscal year 2026.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, equipment and other assets and capitalized internal-use software. We define free cash flow margin as free cash flow divided by revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our operations that, after the investments in property, equipment and other assets and capitalized internal-use software, can be used for strategic initiatives.