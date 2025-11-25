Merck Foundation Underscores Their Long-Term Partnership With Angola First Lady To Train Healthcare Providers And Support Girl Education

Dr. Rasha Kelej shared,“Merck Foundation has always believed in the importance of building healthcare capacity and has been working for it since 2012. We have so far provided 2400 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 underserved medical specialties. We will soon be enrolling doctors from Angola in various medical specialties in partnership with the First Lady and Ministry of Health of Angola. I am certain it will transform the healthcare landscape in Angola".

Merck Foundation has also conducted three edition of Online Health Media Training for the Angolan journalists, to emphasize on the important role that media plays to influence society to create a cultural shift with the aim to address wide range of social and health issues such as: Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels; to underscore the importance of Empowering Girls and Women in Education and to understand the social and psychological impact social issues like GBV, Child Marriage, FGM etc. over women and their families and communities.

Moreover, to raise awareness of early detection and prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Merck Foundation in partnership with The First Lady of Angola has also launched their 8 important Merck Foundation Awards for Media, Musicians&Singers, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, and students&new potential talents in these fields.

“I encourage the young Angolan talents to share their creative and inspiring work with us for our 2026 awards. We have celebrated winners from Angola in the previous years and I am looking forward to celebrating more winners in 2026,” concluded Dr. Kelej.

Details of the Awards:

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

Entries for the above awards can be submitted to us at:

For information on the awards, please visit our website:

Contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

Phone: +91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

Email:...

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook ( ), X ( ), Instagram ( ), YouTube ( ), Threads ( ) and Flickr ( ).

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.