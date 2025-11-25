Kashmir's Mindful Winter

Representational Photo

As the cold deepens across Kashmir, the focus is shifting to winter preparation and how people are safeguarding their mental spaces.

Winter is part of life here. It shapes how we live and think. It should not turn into a season of suffering. With a little preparation, families can protect their mental health and keep life steady even when the temperature drops and days turn short.

The first challenge is the break in routine. Schools close, outdoor life slows down, and evenings stretch longer. This change affects everyone, but it hits harder for people who already feel low or anxious.

Doctors at IMHANS see more patients in winter with panic attacks, disturbed sleep, and low mood. Less sunlight plays a big role. It lowers energy, affects sleep, and makes the mind feel heavy. That is why we must plan ahead.

Light is the easiest and most helpful tool. Even a few minutes in the sun can lift the mood. Families can step outside whenever sunlight appears. Elders can sit near a window in the morning. Offices can give short daylight breaks. Light gives the mind a gentle push and helps the body stay balanced.

Cold weather keeps people mostly indoors and still, and stillness makes the mind feel dull. Small exercises can change that. Ten minutes of stretching, slow indoor walks, or simple workouts help a lot. Moving together also helps people stay connected.

And connection is important. Winter isolates people. Roads freeze, evenings grow long, and many end up staying alone in their rooms. Families can break this by creating small rituals: shared meals, tea time, storytelling, or a weekly visit to neighbours. Young people can start study groups or craft circles. These little moments keep warmth inside the home and purpose in the mind.

Good sleep is another way to protect mental health. Winter invites late nights and lazy mornings, but this harms the body. Regular sleep times, fewer late-night screens, warm baths, and calm evenings keep the mind clear and strong.