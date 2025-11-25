Investors Look Beyond Public Reits As Interest In Private Real Estate And Alternatives Rises On Parvis Platform

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) -("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-enabled platform for private real estate and alternative investments, today reports a substantial increase in private REIT investment activity on the platform. Parvis transacted $2.84 million in private REIT allocations in October 2025, up from $410,421 in October 2024, demonstrating significant year-over-year growth and increasing investor appetite for professionally curated private market opportunities.

Public REIT performance has been pressured by interest-rate sensitivity, shifting valuations, and uneven leasing conditions. In response, more investors are seeking private real estate and alternative investments that allow them to select specific opportunities, gain greater transparency into underlying assets, and target stronger long-term returns.

Parvis meets this demand by combining institutional-grade diligence with a streamlined digital investment process, and the support of a national network of licensed Dealing Representatives. Experienced investors value the speed and efficiency of deploying capital through the platform, while those new to private markets turn to Parvis for education, guidance, and start-to-finish support.

"Many of our newest clients are making their first allocation to private markets," said Sadiq Alladina, Senior Investment Advisor at Parvis. "They come to us for access and stay for the confidence they gain in selecting quality deals and understanding how private real estate and alternatives can build long-term wealth. For seasoned investors, we provide the choice and efficiency they expect without sacrificing rigour or transparency."

With more than 18 REITs on the platform, alongside development, income, and alternative strategies, Parvis is positioned as the entry point for investors looking to diversify beyond public markets into curated, high-quality private investments.

To learn more about Parvis' cross-border investment offerings or explore how international assets can enhance your private market portfolio, visit .

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the investment offerings; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.