Daniel Mills

Professor of Veterinary Behavioural Medicine, University of Lincoln

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I am a RCVS, European and ASAB recognised specialist in clinical animal behaviour, as such I have been developing and exploring new interventions for behaviour problems, such as:

The use of semiochemicals to control the emotional reaction of animals (pheromonatherapy)

The use of mirrors to control stereotypic weaving in horses

Psychometric profiling of animal behaviour

Over the last 25 years, I have led the development of what has become known as the "Psychobiological approach" to clinical animal behaviour at Lincoln. This synthesises contemporary behavioural biology and psychology with neuroscience to develop a systematic scientific approach to the assessment of problem behaviour in animals.

I still consult at the University Animal Behaviour Clinic (

I have a strong research interest in the comparative psychology underpinning problem behaviour, particularly emotionality and how this contributes to individual differences.

This links both my applied and fundamental research, for example by examining how we and non-human animals recognise and respond to the emotional state of another

More recently I have had opportunities to scientifically explore my interests in the potential value of our relationships with animals. My research in this area focuses on the benefits from pet keeping using a multidisciplinary approach, for example collaborations with biologists, health care professionals, psychologists, lawyers and economists. Recent projects include:

The effect of pet dogs on human health and well-being

Investigations into animal emotion

Semiochemical signals in the dog

Improving performance in scent detection dogs

External influences on human decision makign that impact animal welfare

In 2022 I was listed by Stanford University in their data base of the top 1% of cited scientists globally.

In addition to accepting students on funded projects (generally advertised on the University sites and findaphd) I accept self-funding post-graduate research students. Please contact me directly for an informal chat if this is of interest to you.

2005–2023 Professor of veterinary behavioural medicine, University of Lincoln



2003 De Montfort University, PhD 1990 University of bristol, BVSc



Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology Fellow of the Higher Education Academy

ExperienceEducationProfessional MembershipsHonours

Fellow of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons