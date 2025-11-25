Christina Hymer
- Assistant Professor of Management and Entrepreneurship, University of Tennessee
Christina Hymer holds a doctorate in organizational behavior/human resources from the University of South Carolina and a bachelor's in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University. Her research examines professional identity and work arrangements. Specifically, Hymer is interested in how workers navigate challenges to their professional identity and draw upon their work arrangement to find meaning at work. Hymer teaches courses on the principles of management and performance management. Before earning her doctorate, Hymer worked as a human capital consultant at Deloitte Consulting.Experience
- –present Assistant Professor of Management and Entrepreneurship, University of Tennessee
- 2021 University of South Carolina, PhD in Business Management
