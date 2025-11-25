Ukrinform Photographer's Image Named Among Time's 100 Best Photos Of 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This ranking was published on the magazine's website, according to Ukrinform.

Smolienko's photo captures smoke rising over a sunflower field in Zaporizhzhia region on June 8, following a Russian attack.

Four additional photos taken in Ukraine were also featured in Time's annual selection.

One image shows a woman carrying her pets as she flees her home after Russian bombs struck Kharkiv region on July 24. Photo by David Guttenfelder.

Another photo depicts a rescuer assisting a victim near a residential building in Kyiv hit by a Russian missile on August 28. Photo by Kostiantyn Liberov.

A third image shows an injured woman sitting near her home in a Kyiv neighborhood damaged by a Russian airstrike on April 24. Photo by Yevhen Malolietka.

The final photo from Ukraine captures workers at an open titanium mine in Zhytomyr region amid the ongoing war with Russia on February 28. Photo by Roman Pilipei.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Time magazine named President Volodymyr Zelensky and“The Spirit of Ukraine” as Person of the Year for 2022.