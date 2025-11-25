Zalmi Women League Season 2 Announced For November 27 To December 1, 2025

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Peshawar Zalmi and the Zalmi Foundation, in collaboration with Ufone 4G, UN Women and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have formally announced the second season of the Zalmi Women League.

The women-focused cricket tournament will take place from November 27 to December 1, 2025, marking another milestone following the strong success of last year's inaugural season.

This year's edition will also receive support from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department and DG Sports, reflecting a shared commitment to providing women with equal opportunities in sports and enhancing professional growth.

The first season of the Zalmi Women League emerged as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's first formal women's cricket league, gaining national attention by showcasing new talent and raising the standard of regional women's cricket. Last year's champions, Peshawar All Stars, will return to defend their title.

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation, Javed Afridi, expressed delight over the new developments in women's cricket, saying the foundation remains dedicated to its mission of gender equality and youth empowerment.

Supported by Ufone 4G and UN Women, Season 2 aims to create sustainable opportunities for women and ensure their strong participation in sports, while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is providing facilities and strategic backing for the long-term stability of the event.

Zalmi Women League Season 2 will offer a competitive platform for talented women cricketers from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, enabling them to showcase their skills and contribute to the advancement of women's sports.