UEFA Youth League: Napoli Vs. Qarabag Match Resumes
The game, which was put on ice at the 61st minute because of a
downpour, is now back in the saddle.
Today, the senior teams of Napoli and Qarabag are ready to go toe-to-toe in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, with kickoff set to roll at the stroke of midnight Baku time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment