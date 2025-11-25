Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UEFA Youth League: Napoli Vs. Qarabag Match Resumes

2025-11-25 03:12:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ The UEFA Youth League match between the U-19 squads of SSC Napoli and Qarabag FK is back in action, Trend reports via the Aghdam-based club.

The game, which was put on ice at the 61st minute because of a downpour, is now back in the saddle.

Today, the senior teams of Napoli and Qarabag are ready to go toe-to-toe in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, with kickoff set to roll at the stroke of midnight Baku time.

