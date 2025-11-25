Alejandro Gómez Cobo Champions Mental Health And Work-Life Balance In Business Leadership

MENAFN - GetNews) The Querétaro-Based CEO Encourages Professionals to Measure Success Through Happiness, Family, and Personal Growth

Mexican entrepreneur and CEO Alejandro Gómez Cobo is using his recent feature interview to advocate for greater awareness of mental health and the importance of work-life balance in today's business world. In an era where burnout and stress are increasingly common among professionals, Gómez Cobo is calling for a cultural shift-one that prioritises wellbeing alongside achievement.

“I've learned that strength isn't about ignoring your emotions-it's about facing them,” Gómez Cobo shared.“For a long time, I thought being strong meant staying silent. But when I worked with a psychologist, I realised that understanding yourself makes you a better leader, a better parent, and a better person.”

The Rising Need for Mental Health Awareness

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in every eight people worldwide lives with a mental health condition, and over 12 billion working days are lost each year due to depression and anxiety. The cost to the global economy is estimated at nearly $1 trillion USD annually in lost productivity.

Despite these figures, many professionals still feel pressure to hide their struggles. Gómez Cobo hopes his openness will help others seek help sooner.“We talk about financial health and physical health all the time,” he noted.“But mental health is just as important-it's what keeps everything else going.”

Balancing Work and Family

Gómez Cobo's message extends beyond mental health to the importance of creating space for family and personal time. As the CEO of a strategic communications start-up, he leads a 12-person team and practices what he preaches.

“I try not to work on weekends,” he said.“That time belongs to my wife and kids. When I rest, I come back stronger, more creative, and more focused.”

His approach reflects findings from a Harvard Business Review study, which shows that professionals who maintain work-life balance are 21% more productive and 33% more likely to feel engaged in their work.

A Call for Simple, Personal Change

Rather than pushing for policy reforms or corporate programmes, Gómez Cobo encourages individuals to take small, manageable steps toward self-care.“You don't need a company initiative to take care of yourself,” he said.“Start with the basics-read, walk, talk to someone you trust, or just take ten minutes a day to think quietly. These small habits build balance.”

He also points to volunteering as a powerful source of fulfilment. A regular volunteer at a local food bank, he describes service as“therapy through giving.”“Helping others reminds me of what truly matters,” he said.“It keeps me grateful and grounded.”

Inspiring a New Definition of Success

Gómez Cobo believes success should be defined by happiness and personal progress, not just professional milestones.“I measure success by how happy I am, not how many goals I tick off,” he said.“If you can find joy in the process, not just the result, that's real success.”

His message comes at a time when over 40% of global workers report feeling emotionally exhausted, according to a 2024 Gallup poll. By sharing his own experience, Gómez Cobo hopes to normalise open discussions about stress, mental health, and the pursuit of happiness.

What People Can Do



Take short daily breaks to disconnect from work and reset your mind.

Schedule personal time with family or friends each week.

Reach out to a therapist or counsellor if you feel overwhelmed.

Volunteer or give back to your community to find purpose beyond work. Measure success through personal growth, not comparison.

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Alejandro Gómez Cobo

Alejandro Gómez Cobo is a Mexican entrepreneur and CEO based in Querétaro. A graduate of the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, he began his career managing his family's farm before leading in the trucking industry and founding a strategic communications start-up. He is known for his down-to-earth leadership, focus on short-term goals, and advocacy for mental health and family balance.