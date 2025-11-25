JPS Medical Successfully Concludes FDI WDC 2025 In Shanghai

From September 9 to 12, 2025, JP Medical proudly participated in the FDI World Dental Congress (FDI WDC 2025) in Shanghai, one of the most prestigious global platforms for the dental industry. The event brought together leading professionals, educators, manufacturers, and distributors to exchange ideas, showcase innovation, and strengthen partnerships.

At Hall 5.2, Booth D103, JPS Medical welcomed a steady stream of visitors from around the world. Our booth served as a hub for knowledge-sharing, networking, and collaboration. Throughout the exhibition, we engaged in meaningful discussions with international clients, industry experts, and academic representatives, many of whom expressed strong interest in working with JPS in the near future.

Highlighting Our Key Products

During the exhibition, JPS presented its advanced dental and medical solutions, focusing on Dental Simulation Units and Medical Cabinets.

Dental Simulation (JPS-FT Series): Our dental simulator attracted significant attention from pre-clinical educators and professionals. With its ergonomic design, phantom head with interchangeable jaws, four-hand operation compatibility, and auto reset function, the simulator provides a highly realistic training experience for dental students. Many academic institutions recognized its value for improving dental education and training outcomes.

Medical Cabinet Solutions: Designed with efficiency, durability, and space optimization in mind, our medical cabinets showcased how modern dental and medical facilities can streamline workflow while ensuring hygiene and organization. Visitors appreciated the cabinet's adaptability to different clinical and educational settings.

The combination of these innovative products demonstrated JPS's commitment to advancing dental education and clinical practice with cutting-edge solutions.

Engaging with Clients and Academic Leaders

One of the most rewarding aspects of FDI WDC 2025 was the opportunity to connect with global clients and professors from academic institutions. Many visitors expressed their appreciation for JPS's professionalism, reliability, and innovative spirit. Several professors highlighted the importance of advanced simulators for shaping the next generation of dentists, while industry partners praised the quality and practicality of our product designs.

These interactions not only strengthened existing partnerships but also opened doors for new collaborations in education, research, and product development.

Our Core Values: Integrity, Innovation, and Win-Win Collaboration

At JPS Medical, we believe that long-term success is built on integrity, professionalism, and innovation. We are committed to delivering reliable products and providing responsive service to ensure customer satisfaction. Our philosophy of“integrity, professionalism, innovation, and win-win collaboration” was well received by visitors at the exhibition, reinforcing our reputation as a trusted partner in the dental industry.

By focusing on both cutting-edge technology and customer-centered service, we aim to continue growing as a leading international medical and dental solutions provider.

Looking Ahead

The successful conclusion of FDI WDC 2025 marks another milestone in JPS's journey of global expansion. We are excited to build on the momentum generated at this event and continue developing solutions that enhance dental education, clinical efficiency, and overall healthcare standards.

We extend our sincere thanks to all clients, partners, and visitors who joined us at our booth in Shanghai. Your trust and support inspire us to keep innovating and striving for excellence.

About JPS Medical

Founded in 2010, Shanghai JPS Medical Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer and supplier of dental and medical solutions. Our product portfolio includes dental simulators, dental units, sterilizers, medical cabinets, and consumables. With a strong emphasis on quality, innovation, and service, JPS serves clients across universities, hospitals, and clinics worldwide.

By participating in international exhibitions such as FDI WDC, IDS, and DenTech China, JPS continues to strengthen its global presence and promote advancements in dental and medical technology.

Conclusion

The FDI WDC 2025 Shanghai exhibition was a resounding success for JPS Medical. From showcasing innovative dental simulation and medical cabinet solutions to building meaningful international partnerships, the event reinforced our position as a trusted global partner in dental education and healthcare innovation.

We look forward to future opportunities to engage with the global dental community and to continue delivering high-quality products and services. Together, let's shape the future of dental education and clinical excellence.