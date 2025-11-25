403
GCC Defense Council Vows To Upgrade Defensive Capabilities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- The Joint Defense Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) underlined Tuesday the significance of continuing to exert cooperation and integration and translate GCC leaders' vision of advancing collective defensive capabilities.
This came during the 22nd Session of the Joint Defense Council of the GCC held in Kuwait, under the chairmanship of Kuwaiti Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and in presence of GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi.
During the meeting, the GCC defense ministers voiced thanks and gratitude to GCC leaders for their continued support for pan-Gulf military action as well as their commitment to upgrading the Gulf defensive system.
They emphasized that joint defense action marks a protective shield to address risks and threats and back Gulf and regional security and stability and to safeguard national interests and economic resources.
For his part, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi affirmed that joint military action is given special attention and care from the leaders of the GCC member states only out of their profound belief in unity bonds, and realization of the GCC armed forces' pivotal role in protecting Gulf security and stability.
The GCC chief also stressed the GCC armies' role in safeguarding their countries' safety and sovereignty and elevating their capabilities to fulfilling the GCC peoples' aspirations.
Al-Budaiwi expressed thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who is chair of the current session of the GCC Joint Defense Council, for patronizing this gathering.
He also commended Kuwaiti Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah's efforts during his chairmanship of this session. (end)
