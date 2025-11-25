403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, Afghanistan Hold Extensive Talks To Strengthen Economic Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- India and Afghanistan explored ways to deepen trade, investment and economic relations during the official visit paid by Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi to India from 19-25 November.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that Azizi met External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar and discussed bilateral ties, connectivity and people to people exchanges.
The Afghan Minister also held delegation level talks with the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and discussed a broad range of issues, including trade facilitation, market access, connectivity, and capacity-building.
"They announced the initiation of the Air Freight Corridor on the Kabul-Delhi and Kabul-Amritsar sectors. Both ministers welcomed the reactivation of the Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce and Investment and agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration in mining and other high-value sectors," the statement said.
Azizi also met Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada. The Afghan team discussed modalities for the long term supply of agricultural products, medicines, and other essential commodities to Afghanistan.
The Afghan delegation held meetings with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, Cotton Corporation of India, Apparel Export Promotion Council, Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India and Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India.
"India remains committed to working closely with Afghanistan to advance this economic partnership in a manner that brings sustainable benefits to the people of both countries," the statement added. (end)
atk
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that Azizi met External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar and discussed bilateral ties, connectivity and people to people exchanges.
The Afghan Minister also held delegation level talks with the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and discussed a broad range of issues, including trade facilitation, market access, connectivity, and capacity-building.
"They announced the initiation of the Air Freight Corridor on the Kabul-Delhi and Kabul-Amritsar sectors. Both ministers welcomed the reactivation of the Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce and Investment and agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration in mining and other high-value sectors," the statement said.
Azizi also met Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada. The Afghan team discussed modalities for the long term supply of agricultural products, medicines, and other essential commodities to Afghanistan.
The Afghan delegation held meetings with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, Cotton Corporation of India, Apparel Export Promotion Council, Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India and Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India.
"India remains committed to working closely with Afghanistan to advance this economic partnership in a manner that brings sustainable benefits to the people of both countries," the statement added. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment