Let The Glitter Settle: New Mindfulness Guide For Teens Shares Practical Tools To Help Young People Find Calm Amid Chaos

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Anxiety, worry and stress often seem woven into the fabric of adolescence, but they don't have to define it. Let the Glitter Settle: Mindfulness for Teens, the new book by 2025 New Jersey State Teacher of the Year and certified mindfulness and trauma-informed resilience trainer Stefanie Lachenauer, offers teens simple, accessible practices that help them pause, reset and regain control when emotions feel overwhelming.

Drawing from nearly 20 years as an educator, Lachenauer distills mindfulness and regulation strategies that genuinely resonate with young people. Her approach centers on meeting teens where they are - providing tools that can be used anytime and anywhere to manage stress, build resilience and uncover moments of inner calm. The book also serves as a practical resource for teachers eager to bring mindfulness into the classroom and create supportive, emotionally grounded learning environments.

At its heart, Let the Glitter Settle is a teen-friendly roadmap to grounding, breathing, focus and emotional understanding. One standout element introduces readers to“glimmers” - small, joyful moments that help anchor the mind, shift perspective and invite presence in the midst of chaos.

In Let the Glitter Settle, readers will:

● Learn to regulate emotions when everything feels like“too much”

● Try easy practices that support breathing, focus and staying present

● Explore what works for them personally - and confidently set aside what doesn't

● Understand their emotions without shame, confusion or judgment

Part journal, part guidebook, part quiet companion, Let the Glitter Settle offers reassurance to any teen who feels like their mind is a shaken jar of glitter - swirling, overwhelming, impossible to settle. Through gentle, practical mindfulness exercises, Lachenauer gives young people the tools to pause, breathe and let that glitter slowly drift to the bottom.

“Whether you're an educator, parent, counselor or someone who simply cares about the well-being of teens, this book is for you as much as it is for them,” Lachenauer said.“Let's notice the good, savor the small moments and let the glitter settle together.”

About the Author

Stefanie Lachenauer is a middle school educator, keynote speaker, mindfulness teacher and trauma-informed resilience practitioner. Named the 2025 New Jersey State Teacher of the Year, she has supported thousands of educators in bringing mindfulness, regulation strategies, and wellness practices into classrooms and school systems. She teaches Global Leadership and Skills for Success to 7th and 8th graders in New Jersey and has founded student-led initiatives that elevate youth voice and mental health advocacy. Lachenauer presents nationally and internationally on social-emotional learning, mindfulness, trauma-sensitive practices and neuroscience-informed approaches. She serves on the boards of the Attachment and Trauma Network and the Healthy Body Healthy Mind Initiative. Let the Glitter Settle: Mindfulness for Teens is her first book.

For more information, please visit

