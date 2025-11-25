Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Bahraini Foreign Minister

2025-11-25 02:17:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, who is visiting the country.
The meeting addressed bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen and develop it, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest Bahrain

