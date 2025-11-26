403
EU parliament flags worsening rule of law crisis in Hungary
(MENAFN) According to reports, the European Parliament on Tuesday warned that Hungary’s rule of law continues to deteriorate, urging EU institutions to take direct action to address persistent breaches.
In its second interim report on the Article 7 procedure, adopted with 415 votes in favor, 193 against, and 28 abstentions, MEPs pointed to ongoing threats to judicial independence, electoral integrity, and democratic freedoms in Hungary. The report criticized Budapest for revisiting European Court of Justice rulings before implementation, refusing to comply with European Court of Human Rights decisions, and undermining the independence of the National Judicial Council.
"Parliament notes that Hungary’s situation has continued to deteriorate, partly due to the Council's lack of progress in protecting the rule of law, and reiterates Hungary’s transformation into a 'hybrid regime of electoral autocracy,'" the statement said. Lawmakers called on the European Council to act under the Treaty on European Union to curb these developments.
The report also expressed concern about the growing use of unlabelled AI-generated political content ahead of the 2026 elections, including deepfake videos linked to the ruling party, which could distort electoral processes and violate EU digital and data protection rules.
MEPs additionally urged the European Commission to conclude its investigation into alleged Hungarian espionage targeting EU institutions, emphasizing that any findings must lead to tangible consequences.
"The lack of decisive action by the Commission and the Council against Hungary has allowed a continuous erosion of democracy and the rule of law," said rapporteur Dutch MEP Tineke Strik.
