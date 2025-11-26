Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Commission Chief sees Ukraine’s, Europe’s interests as “inseparable”

2025-11-26 02:23:47
(MENAFN) According to reports, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday hailed “solid and encouraging progress” toward achieving lasting peace in Ukraine, emphasizing that the country’s interests are closely tied to Europe’s security.

Writing on US social media company X following a Coalition of the Willing call attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and European leaders, von der Leyen stressed the importance of transatlantic cooperation. She welcomed Rubio’s participation, noting that Ukraine’s partners and allies need "strong transatlantic cooperation."

Referring to Russia’s overnight attacks on Kyiv, she said the strikes “serve as yet another reminder” that Ukraine’s security directly affects Europe’s security. "Ukraine’s interests are our interests. They are inseparable. This is why we will continue to stand firmly by Ukraine in the negotiations ahead," von der Leyen added. She highlighted that a central focus of ongoing discussions is financing Ukraine, including the potential use of immobilized Russian sovereign assets.

The latest Russian attack on Kyiv targeted the energy sector, killing at least seven people and injuring 21 others.

