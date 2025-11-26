403
Knesset committee passes draft law on West Bank property ownership
(MENAFN) According to reports, a Knesset committee on Tuesday approved a draft law that would allow Israeli citizens to own property in the occupied West Bank.
The bill was introduced by MK Yuli Edelstein of the Likud Party, MK Limor Son Har-Melech of the Otzma Yehudit Party, and Moshe Solon of the Religious Zionism Party. The Knesset press office said four MKs supported the bill with no opposition, though it did not specify how many committee members were present. In Knesset committees, bills pass with a majority of those present regardless of attendance. The date for the bill’s first reading before the full Knesset was not announced.
Under the proposal, the current Jordanian law governing the leasing and sale of property to foreigners in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) would be annulled, allowing any individual to purchase real estate. According to the bill’s description, the 1953 Jordanian law was originally enacted to prevent non-Arabs from acquiring property in the territory.
There was no immediate response from the Palestinian Authority or Jordan regarding the Israeli bill.
Israel was established in May 1948 on Palestinian land following armed conflict that resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. Jordan began administering the West Bank in 1950, formally uniting it with the East Bank, and disengaged from the territory in 1988 while maintaining custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.
Since the launch of its war on Gaza two years ago, Israel has intensified settlement expansion and the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank—moves widely seen as part of efforts toward de facto annexation. Such annexation would make the implementation of a two-state solution, envisioned in multiple UN resolutions, increasingly unlikely.
The Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now estimates that roughly 500,000 illegal Israeli settlers currently reside in the West Bank. Last July, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
