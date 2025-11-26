403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU registers citizens' call to suspend EU-Israel agreement
(MENAFN) According to reports, the European Commission on Tuesday registered a European Citizens’ Initiative calling for the full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, citing alleged Israeli violations of international law.
The initiative’s organizers were represented by former MEP Malin Bjork. In a statement, the Commission clarified that registration does not imply endorsement of the initiative’s claims.
"The content of the initiative only expresses the views of the group of organizers and can in no way be taken to reflect the views of the Commission," it stated.
The organizers contend that Israel has caused an “unprecedented” level of civilian casualties, large-scale displacement, and systematic destruction of hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza.
They also highlighted the blockade of humanitarian aid, which they claim could amount to using starvation as a method of war, arguing that these actions violate multiple international law obligations and fail to prevent crimes of genocide as ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
"Yet the European Union has still not suspended its association agreement with Israel, which is the cornerstone of EU-Israel bilateral trade, economic and political cooperation," the organizers said. They stressed that EU citizens “cannot tolerate” the continuation of an agreement they argue legitimizes and finances a state committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The initiative calls on the European Commission to propose to the European Council the full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.
European Citizens’ Initiatives allow EU citizens to propose new legislation and influence EU policy. To succeed, organizers must collect at least one million signatures from at least seven EU member states within 12 months. If achieved, the Commission must consider the proposal and outline its next steps.
The initiative’s organizers were represented by former MEP Malin Bjork. In a statement, the Commission clarified that registration does not imply endorsement of the initiative’s claims.
"The content of the initiative only expresses the views of the group of organizers and can in no way be taken to reflect the views of the Commission," it stated.
The organizers contend that Israel has caused an “unprecedented” level of civilian casualties, large-scale displacement, and systematic destruction of hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza.
They also highlighted the blockade of humanitarian aid, which they claim could amount to using starvation as a method of war, arguing that these actions violate multiple international law obligations and fail to prevent crimes of genocide as ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
"Yet the European Union has still not suspended its association agreement with Israel, which is the cornerstone of EU-Israel bilateral trade, economic and political cooperation," the organizers said. They stressed that EU citizens “cannot tolerate” the continuation of an agreement they argue legitimizes and finances a state committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The initiative calls on the European Commission to propose to the European Council the full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.
European Citizens’ Initiatives allow EU citizens to propose new legislation and influence EU policy. To succeed, organizers must collect at least one million signatures from at least seven EU member states within 12 months. If achieved, the Commission must consider the proposal and outline its next steps.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment