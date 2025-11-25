Egypt's Engineering Exports Rise To $5.33Bn In M10 2025

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's engineering industries sector recorded a 12.4% increase in exports, reaching $5.33bn during the first 10 months of 2025, up from $4.746bn during the same period last year, according to the latest data from the Engineering Export Council of Egypt (EECE).

The EECE's monthly report showed a notable surge in the sector's exports in October alone, rising by 17.7% to $591m, compared to $502.1m in October 2024. This growth was supported by stronger demand across several European, Arab, Asian and African markets.

Eng. Sherif El-Sayed, Chairperson of the EECE, said the results achieved up to October reflect the sector's strength and its ability to compete across diverse markets.

He added that the continued increase in exports“confirms the success of Egyptian companies in expanding their product base and enhancing quality levels in line with international standards.”

El-Sayed explained that the fastest-growing segments included electrical and electronic industries, which saw a 35.3% surge, followed by machinery and equipment (22.2%), transportation means (15.3%), auto parts (11.6%), home appliances (9.4%) and cables (2.9%).

He noted that the diversity of destination markets-from Europe to Asia, the Arab region and Africa-highlights the strength of the export networks that the council continues to expand.

El-Sayed confirmed that the council will continue implementing support programmes for companies, including trade missions, international exhibitions and technical training plans, with the aim of maintaining current growth momentum and pushing exports to higher levels in 2026.

For her part, Mai Helmy, Executive Director of the EECE, said the council is continuing to implement an intensive promotional agenda during the final quarter of the year. This includes trade missions to markets with strong demand for Egyptian engineering products, particularly in Europe and Africa.

She noted that the strong engagement from companies in these activities“reflects their desire to penetrate new markets and increase their export volumes.”

Helmy added that the council is also working to expand the benefits of government export support programmes and strengthen communication with international importers.

She concluded that the coming period will see the launch of new initiatives to improve companies' export readiness, alongside continuous technical and marketing support to boost the competitiveness of Egyptian products in global markets.