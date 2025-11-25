Senate President Holds Talks With Japanese Counterpart In Tokyo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 25 (Petra) – Senate President Faisal Fayez said Tuesday that the Kingdom's ties with Japan are historic, firmly established and grounded in strategic cooperation and shared interests.In a meeting with Masakazu Sekiguchi, President of the Japanese House of Councillors in Tokyo, Fayez discussed ongoing coordination between the two countries on issues of mutual concern, especially those related to regional developments.The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations at the political, economic and parliamentary levels, as well as the situation in the Middle East. Fayez stressed the need for the international community to take binding measures to ensure Israel's full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.He discussed the importance of the frequent visits by His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein to Japan, which he said underscore both countries' commitment to expanding cooperation.He recalled the 2018 agreement establishing an annual strategic dialogue aimed at institutionalising bilateral cooperation and coordinating positions on regional and international issues.Fayez outlined the economic and security challenges facing Jordan as a result of regional instability, the impact of hosting large numbers of Syrian refugees and the continued aggressive policies of the Israeli occupation.He expressed appreciation for Japan's support for Jordan's reform and development efforts, particularly through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which he described as a model of successful partnership.He called for increased Japanese assistance, including greater trade, joint investments and economic projects particularly in tourism, transport, energy and water and urged the activation of existing agreements and the removal of obstacles to their implementation.He invited Japanese investors to take advantage of Jordan's stable, secure and attractive investment environment.On the Middle East, Fayez warned that ongoing conflicts, especially Israeli aggression in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, require concerted international action.He welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza as an important step toward peace and urged the international community to ensure its full implementation and the delivery of humanitarian aid.He praised Japan's supportive stance on ceasefire efforts and reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to a two-state solution, rejecting any proposals that compromise Jordan's national principles or promote forced displacement of Palestinians.For his part, Sekiguchi praised King Abdullah II's leadership in promoting peace and stability in the region and reaffirmed Japan's commitment to continued cooperation with Jordan across multiple sectors.He emphasised Japan's support for Jordan's political, economic and administrative modernisation programmes, as well as its response to the Syrian refugee crisis.He noted that Jordan-Japan relations, now entering their eighth decade, remain strategic and rooted in mutual respect.On the sidelines of the visit, Fayez and his delegation met with the Japan-Jordan Friendship Association, which includes business leaders, investors and researchers.Fayez discussed investment opportunities in Jordan, including in public transport and railways, clean energy, religious and medical tourism and mining.Members of the association expressed interest in expanding investments, particularly in fertilisers and agricultural materials and commended Jordan's favourable investment environment.In a separate meeting with the Commissioner of the Japan Association of Travel Agents, the Jordanian delegation, MPs accompanying Fayez, presented Jordan's archaeological, historical and cultural tourism advantages.They encouraged Japanese tourism investment especially in medical tourism and resort development and highlighted Jordan's unique blend of heritage, modernity and stability.The delegation emphasised Jordan's rich tourism assets, including the Baptism Site, Madaba's historic churches, Petra, the Dead Sea and Wadi Rum, noting that these give Jordan a comparative advantage in religious, cultural and therapeutic tourism.They called for enhanced tourism partnerships, joint cultural exhibitions and the establishment of direct flights between Amman and Tokyo.Both sides agreed to hold a virtual Jordanian-Japanese tourism meeting in December, bringing together public and private sector representatives to promote major tourism destinations in both countries and explore organising special direct flights to Jordan.The delegation invited the travel association's commissioner to visit Jordan and encouraged Japanese participation in upcoming tourism and agriculture exhibitions.