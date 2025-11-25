India Face Chinese Taipei In Crucial Group D Clash Of AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 25 (IANS) The India U17 men's team will look to secure their first win of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers when they take on Chinese Taipei on Wednesday at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

The Blue Colts began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Palestine on Saturday, a match in which India showed control for long spells but were unable to convert their pressure into three points. Shubham Poonia's first-half header put India ahead, but a late equaliser meant both teams shared the spoils on the opening day.

Looking ahead to the second fixture, head coach Bibiano Fernandes said the team has recovered well and is fully focused on the next challenge.“These players are still learning, and I always tell them to play not only with confidence, but also with responsibility. A draw doesn't change our ambition. We want them to take the right risks, express themselves, and stay composed in difficult moments. The important thing is to grow from each match.”

India have had three days of rest for this game as they were the only team not to play in the second matchday on Monday, where Chinese Taipei lost 0-5 to IR Iran before Palestine and Lebanon played a 1-1 draw.

“Yes, having a longer gap definitely helps,” said Bibiano.“It gave us time to recover well, fix small details, and prepare with more clarity. The boys look fresh, and that allows us to demand a higher intensity. But selection will still depend on who fits the plan and who is performing well in training.”

Chinese Taipei arrive into this fixture after a heavy defeat to IR Iran on Monday, and would be looking ready to respond. Wang Po-min's side had earlier earned a point in their opening 0-0 draw with Lebanon and have shown defensive discipline in phases of the tournament, as they did not concede a goal in their first 135 minutes of the Qualifiers.

Group D remains wide open after two matchdays, with table-toppers IR Iran the only side to have earned a win so far. Palestine and Lebanon follow with two points each, while India and Chinese Taipei have one point apiece. With only the group winners qualifying for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, Wednesday's fixture carries significant weight for both teams.

“We've worked on small details in how we move the ball and position ourselves between the lines. Just enough to give the players clarity so they can find solutions on the pitch. The main idea remains the same: stay patient, stay sharp,” Fernandes concluded.