Restaurant Brands International Inc.


2025-11-25 10:09:51
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - Restaurant Brands International Inc.: Announced today that CEO Josh Kobza, and Chief Financial Officer Sami Siddiqui, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 11th Annual Eat, Sleep, Play, Shop Conference in New York City on December 3, at 8:15am Eastern Time. Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares T are trading up $1.29 at $99.88.

