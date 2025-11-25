NU E Power Corp. Announces Leadership Transition, Board Changes And Closing Of The Acquisition Of 500 MW Of Power Assets From ACT Mid Market Ltd. Surpasses 1 GW Milestone With Global Hybrid Portfolio

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) -is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously announced acquisition of approximately 500 MW of high-value hybrid power development assets from ACT Mid Market Ltd. ("ACT"). With this closing, NU E has officially surpassed its near-term target of 1 gigawatt (1 GW) of secured global power capacity, instantly transforming the Company into one of the fastest-scaling, load-agnostic power platforms serving the explosive demand from AI hyperscalers, Bitcoin mining, and traditional grid customers.

The acquired ACT portfolio includes strategic hybrid sites across North America, Asia, South America, and Africa. A flagship asset is the **Dakhan Hybrid Energy & Data Complex** in Darkhan City, Northern Mongolia - a 200-acre site directly traversed by the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline route, featuring:



Utility-scale solar

Natural Gas

Grid interconnection

Battery energy storage On-site data centre

This site, together with NU E's existing Alberta solar pipeline and ACT's other permitted hybrid projects, delivers a diversified, multi-continental footprint that is uniquely positioned to supply reliable power regardless of the end-use load.

Leadership Transition & Board Appointments

NU E is pleased to announce the following management and board changes with immediate effect.

Mr. Broderick Gunning has been appointed President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director. Mr. Gunning, formerly Managing Partner of ACT Mid Market, brings two decades of experience scaling energy and digital infrastructure projects across Asia and the Americas.

Mr. Frederick Stearman has been appointed Chief Technology Officer, contributing deep expertise in data centre design, immersion cooling, and global hardware ecosystems.

Mr. Bold Batsukh has been appointed Director - Asia, providing extensive regional relationships and experience in large-scale energy and industrial projects in Mongolia and Southeast Asia.

Mr. Devon Sandford remains on the board and is actively involved in spearheading US operations and Construction initiatives and will continue supporting the Company's existing renewable projects and energy contracts.

Mr. Samuel Kyler Hardy has resigned from the Board. The Company thanks Mr. Hardy for his contributions.

Broderick Gunning, President & CEO, commented:

"Today marks a defining moment for NU E. We have not only achieved but exceeded our 1 GW milestone ahead of schedule - we now control over 1 GW of hybrid, permitted capacity in the world's most strategic energy corridors. Whether the customer is a Bitcoin miner, an AI hyperscaler, a national utility, or a local community, NU E delivers the power. This is just the beginning as we accelerate toward our next target of 2 GW by 2027."

Completion of the 500MW Asset Acquisition from ACT Mid Market Ltd.

Further to the Company's news release dated November 3, 2025, NU E has closed the asset purchase agreement (the " Asset Purchase Agreement ") to acquire a portfolio of hybrid power development assets from ACT (the " Acquisition ").

The Canadian Securities Exchange has approved the Asset Purchase Agreement and the Acquisition.

Key terms include:



11,000,000 common shares issued to ACT at a deemed price of $0.15 per share, subject to a voluntary escrow release over 36 months.

10,000,000 common share purchase warrants, exercisable at $0.25, vesting in three equal tranches (March 21, 2026; November 21, 2026; November 21, 2027).

A $300,000 cash payment payable upon completion of a financing of at least $1,500,000 on or before February 28, 2026, or payable in shares if a financing does not occur issued at a price equal to the 20-day volume-weighted average price of the NU E Shares.

ACT retains the right to nominate one director, and has selected Mr. Gunning for appointment at the next shareholders' meeting. Voting restrictions apply to shares held in escrow, and ACT may not exercise warrants if doing so would exceed 19.9% ownership of NU E.

Early Warning Requirements

Brodie Gunning, acquired indirectly through ACT, NU E Shares in connection with the Acquisition requiring disclosure pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.‎

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, Brodie Gunning owned and exercised control ‎over an aggregate of ‎‎0 ‎NU E Shares, ‎representing an interest of approximately ‎0% ‎of the ‎issued and outstanding voting securities of the ‎Company on a diluted and non-diluted basis.‎

As a result of the Acquisition, Brodie Gunning will own and exercise control over an ‎aggregate of ‎‎11,000,000 NU E Shares, and 10,000,000 Warrants representing approximately 14.00% ‎of the issued ‎and outstanding voting securities of the ‎Company on a non-diluted basis and ‎23.72% of the ‎issued and outstanding securities of the Company, ‎assuming ‎exercise of the Warrants.‎

About NU E Power Corp.

NU E is a vertically integrated, load-agnostic power developer, owner, and operator with over 1 GW of secured hybrid capacity spanning four continents. The Company delivers reliable, scalable, and cost-optimized energy for the digital and traditional economies - powering AI data centres, Bitcoin mining, community micro-grids, and national transmission systems. NU E does not choose the load. It builds the power that runs everything.