Arctiq Announces Appointment Of Tom Hitselberger As Chief Financial Officer
In this role, Hitselberger will partner closely with Arctiq's executive team to enhance financial strategy, drive operational performance, and support the company's evolution across its modern infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, AI, and platform engineering practices.
Hitselberger brings more than three decades of corporate finance experience across IT services, advisory, and global financial institutions. He has held senior leadership roles at Treliant, Promontory Financial Group/IBM, and Presidio, where he helped guide large-scale growth initiatives, lead complex M&A and integration efforts, and build strong financial and operational foundations for rapidly scaling organizations.
“Tom's leadership and deep experience across high-growth environments make him an outstanding addition to Arctiq,” said Paul Kerr, CEO of Arctiq.“He brings the financial discipline, strategic insight, and collaborative approach needed to support our continued expansion while ensuring we stay focused on delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients.”
“I'm excited to join Arctiq during such a pivotal stage of expansion,” said Hitselberger.“The organization has built remarkable market traction by investing in the right capabilities and delivering impact that directly advances clients' priorities. My focus will be on ensuring we have the financial strategy, operational rigor, and scalable processes needed to amplify that impact and support the company's continued rise.”
About Arctiq
Arctiq is a leader in professional IT services and managed services across three core practices: Enterprise Security, Modern Infrastructure and Platform Engineering. Renowned for our ability to architect intelligence, we connect, protect, and transform organizations, empowering them to thrive in today's digital landscape. Arctiq builds on decades of industry expertise and a customer-centric ethos to deliver exceptional value to clients across diverse industries.
