India Seeks Peace But Will Never Allow Borders To Be Compromised: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Kurukshetra, Nov 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India seeks peace but will never allow its borders or national security to be compromised.

The Prime Minister also praised the recently launched Operation Sindoor, saying strikes were carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

“We want peace, but we do not compromise on the security of our borders," the Prime Minister said while addressing the state-level function to mark the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.

PM Modi said the whole world has witnessed that the new India neither fears, nor stops, nor bows before terrorism.

He added that today's India is moving forward with full strength, courage, and clarity.

Recalling a recent development, the Prime Minister said when the three original forms of the Guru Granth Sahib arrived from Afghanistan, it became“a moment of pride for every Indian”.

He added that his government has worked consistently to strengthen the spiritual and cultural links to Sikh heritage.

The Prime Minister recalled that when the ninth Sikh Guru began his journey from Anandpur Sahib, he connected numerous villages with the Sangat, expanding their devotion and faith while also transforming the conduct of society.

He remarked that the people of these villages abandoned all forms of intoxicant cultivation and dedicated their future at the feet of Guru Sahib.

PM Modi emphasised that by following the path shown by Guru Maharaj, if society, families, and youth together wage a decisive battle against addiction, this problem can be eradicated from its roots.

The Prime Minister remarked that the teachings of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib should become the foundation of peace in our conduct, balance in our policies, and trust in our society, and this is the essence of the occasion.

He highlighted that the manner in which the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur is being observed across the country reflects how alive the Gurus' teachings remain in the consciousness of society even today.

The Prime Minister concluded by emphasising that with this spirit, these celebrations should serve as meaningful inspiration for the youth to take India forward and extended his greetings to all once again.