Actelis Networks Continues Washington DC Department Of Transportation Growth Path With Three New Orders, Following The $2.3 Million 2024 Deployment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Additional orders reinforce DDOT's confidence in Actelis' hybrid fiber-copper technology as nation's capital expands intelligent transportation infrastructure

SUNNYVALE, Calif, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (Actelis or the Company), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has received follow-on orders from the Washington DC Department of Transportation (DDOT) totaling nearly $100,000. These orders continue Actelis' customer growth modernizing DDOT's intelligent transportation systems and build upon the company's earlier $2.3 million order announced in May 2024, which established the foundation for standardizing network connectivity infrastructure modernization across the nation's capital's roadways and intersections.

The follow-on orders reflect the successful deployment of Actelis' cyber-hardened hybrid fiber-copper networking solutions across DDOT's infrastructure and validate the effectiveness of the collaboration between Actelis and and its local integration partners,. The continued investment by DDOT underscores the agency's commitment to advancing intelligent transportation infrastructure in one of the nation's most congested urban environments.

Actelis' hybrid fiber-copper technology proves particularly valuable for Washington, DC's complex traffic management requirements. The solution delivers fiber-grade performance across existing wiring infrastructure, eliminating the substantial time and expense associated with installing new cabling along roadways. By transforming legacy copper and low-bandwidth infrastructure into Gigabit-capable networks, Actelis enables DDOT to deploy advanced applications including real-time traffic signal optimization, video surveillance, congestion monitoring systems, and sophisticated data collection capabilities that are essential for managing dense urban roadway networks.

"Washington, DC's on-going investment in modernizing its intelligent transportation infrastructure continues to reflect the proven value of our solutions," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "These follow-on orders validate the effectiveness of our partnership with our local integrators and DDOT. The city has now become a model for how major urban centers can efficiently modernize critical infrastructure while achieving significant cost savings. As we scale our presence across additional municipalities and transportation authorities nationwide, Washington, DC remains a showcase for the transformative impact of cyber-hardened hybrid fiber technology on modern traffic management systems."

The follow-on orders position Actelis for continued presence in Washington, DC's broader ITS modernization roadmap. The city's strategic approach to expanding network connectivity across intersections and roadway systems aligns with Actelis' core capabilities in rapid deployment, cyber security, and cost-effective infrastructure augmentation. This momentum with DDOT reflects the broader industry trend of municipalities prioritizing hybrid fiber-copper solutions as cost-effective alternatives to comprehensive fiber deployments.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its Cyber Aware Networking initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience.

