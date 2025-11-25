Zelensky, Stubb Discuss Peace Plan, Security Of Ukraine And Europe

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state reported this on Telegram.

“During my conversation with President of Finland Alexander Stubb, we thoroughly coordinated our positions on peace efforts and our next steps. We share a common vision: Ukraine's security can only be defined with Ukraine's involvement, just as Europe's security can only be defined with Europe's participation,” Zelensky said.

He noted that in this joint work, Ukraine values the constructive approach of the United States toward ending bloodshed and the war.

Following the conversation with Stubb, the head of state also expressed gratitude to all those who contribute to peace efforts and work to end the war and ensure real, guaranteed peace and security for Ukraine and the rest of Europe.

Stubb, for his part, reported that together with Finland's Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen, he held separate talks on Tuesday with Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The Ukrainian President briefed the Finnish side on the latest developments regarding the peace plan.

“The future of Ukraine is for Ukraine to decide, and European security is for Europe to decide. The work between Ukraine and the United States continues. The following days are decisive in our efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace,” Stubb wrote on X.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Tuesday, Zelensky held talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting, the leaders of the two countries coordinated their positions, priority issues for discussion, as well as next steps and contacts.

Illustrative photo