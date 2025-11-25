Helport AI And Umass Lowell Launch AI Entrepreneurship Competition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initiative Aims to Bridge Business Education and Technology Innovation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the“Company”), an artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services, today announced the successful completion of the 2025 Helport × University of Massachusetts Lowell Manning School of Business AI Entrepreneurship Competition, an initiative aimed to broaden students' exposure to real-world enterprise AI applications and to reinforce Helport AI's long-term commitment to supporting the next generation of AI talent.

Competition Summary

Helport AI and the Manning School of Business at the University of Massachusetts Lowell (“UMass Lowell”) have joined forces to conduct a competition to equip students with hands-on experience in designing and deploying enterprise-grade AI solutions. The initiative challenged participants to develop working AI applications while sharpening essential capabilities in business modeling, entrepreneurial leadership, and scalable technology commercialization-bridging the gap between academic learning and industry implementation.

Throughout the competition, students received hands-on technical training and product guidance from Helport AI, transforming their business concepts into functional prototypes. The event concluded with a live project showcase where finalist teams presented their solutions to a panel of faculty members, industry experts, and Helport AI's executives. Projects were assessed based on innovation, technical feasibility, clarity of communication, and potential for real-world implementation, demonstrating students' ability to bridge academic learning with commercial application.

UMass Lowell offered institutional support throughout the competition, with Professor Hongwei (Harry) Zhu serving as the primary organizer and academic lead for the program. The competition was also supported by the participation of Dr. Bertie Greer, Dean of the Manning School of Business, Mr. Brian Rist, President of the Rist Family Foundation, alumnus and major benefactor of UMass Lowell, and faculty from entrepreneurship and information systems, who joined the final judging panel.

As co-host of the initiative, Helport AI provided students with access to its AI software platform, application programming interfaces (APIs), and technical resources, complemented by tailored training sessions and workshops. The Company also participated in the final evaluation process, underscoring its dedication to advancing application-ready AI solutions and supporting the next generation of innovators.

Helport AI's Strategy: Cultivating a Next-Generation AI Ecosystem through University Partnerships

Through partnerships such as these, Helport AI not only seeks to advance its technical offerings, but also cultivates the talent and collaborative ecosystems required to sustain its innovation pipeline and market leadership in the evolving AI economy. Together, these partnerships are intended to be translated into meaningful operational and market impacts, including:



Strengthening Helport AI's market position as an industry-leading AI platform;

Building a talent pipeline across engineering, analytics, and product roles;

Demonstrating platform scalability and ease of adoption to the next wave of AI builders; and Establishing a foothold within academic innovation networks.

Future Actions

Looking ahead, the successful completion of this AI Entrepreneurship Competition marks an important step in Helport AI's broader university collaboration strategy. Over the coming year, the Company plans to expand its presence across U.S. campuses and deepen its partnerships with academic institutions. Planned next steps include:



Launching additional AI product competitions at other colleges;

Creating campus fellowship and ambassador programs;

Co-developing AI learning modules and workshops with faculty;

Piloting or incubating promising student-built prototypes; and Formalizing a cross-campus innovation pipeline connecting students, researchers, and industry leaders.



About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services. Its flagship product, AI Assist, acts as a real-time co-pilot for customer contact teams, delivering smart guidance and tools to drive sales, improve engagement, and reduce costs. In addition to its AI software as a service (SaaS) offerings, Helport AI provides integrated AI+human services-delivering measurable business outcomes beyond software tools. With AI Delivery and Operations Centers strategically located across Southeast Asia and the Americas, Helport AI enables professionals to perform at an expert level by using AI to elevate their potential. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking, including, but not limited to, Helport AI's business strategies, expansion plans, and anticipated results. These statements involve risks and uncertainties based on current expectations and projections. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI's registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact

Helport AI Investor Relations

Email: ...

Website:

External Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President, MZ North America

Direct: +1 949-491-8235

Email: ...

Website:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at