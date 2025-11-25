403
First time in over ten millennia, Hayli-Gubbi volcano erupts
(MENAFN) A volcano in northeastern Ethiopia that had remained inactive for roughly 10,000 years has erupted, marking its first known activity since ancient times, according to reports.
Information from a regional volcanic advisory center indicates that the Hayli-Gubbi volcano began erupting around 8:30 a.m. UTC on Sunday, with explosive bursts continuing for several hours. The eruption sent ash towering up to approximately 45,000 feet (13.7 kilometers) into the atmosphere.
A local official, Mohammed Seid, told reporters that no people or livestock had been harmed, though entire communities have been coated in ash, leaving grazing animals without adequate food.
In remarks shared by Afar TV, Professor Atalay Ayele from Addis Ababa University’s Institute of Geophysics, Space Science and Astronomy explained that the eruption was triggered by shifting and interacting magma beneath the region.
Mapping data from volcanic monitoring agencies show that lower-level ash is drifting toward Djibouti and Yemen, while higher-altitude ash has been carried east across Oman and out over the Arabian Sea. Forecasts suggest the highest ash layers could reach as far as Iran, Pakistan, and India.
Hayli-Gubbi had no documented eruptions since the start of the Holocene, roughly 12,000 years ago, according to global volcanic databases.
Experts cited by various outlets noted that the event has generated a massive ash plume moving in the direction of Yemen and Oman.
