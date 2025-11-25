403
US Treasury Secretary Criticizes EU Sanctions on Russia
(MENAFN) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told a news agency on Sunday that EU sanctions targeting Russia over the conflict in Ukraine are not yielding results.
He also censured the bloc for repeating the same approach 19 times, claiming that EU authorities were effectively “funding the war on themselves.”
In the previous month, Brussels unveiled its 19th round of sanctions against Russia. The measures focused on financial institutions, cryptocurrency platforms, businesses in India and China, as well as Moscow’s diplomatic staff.
Russia has frequently described Western attempts to pressure it in support of Ukraine as both futile and self-damaging.
The EU’s approach has also sparked disagreements within the union, with nations like Hungary and Slovakia advocating for a reassessment of the sanctions strategy and a shift toward diplomatic engagement.
Bessent highlighted that the United States has combined diplomatic efforts with “pressure” on Moscow.
He added that EU countries were “the real laggards” in this matter, noting that officials had informed him about their intentions to implement the latest set of anti-Russian measures.
