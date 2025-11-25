403
Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia ceases eruption after Millennia
(MENAFN) The Hayli Gubbi volcano, the southernmost peak in Ethiopia’s Mount Erta Ale range located in the northeastern Afar region, has stopped erupting following its first activity in thousands of years, according to reports from volcanic monitoring centers.
The eruption, which occurred on Sunday around 10 a.m. local time (1300 GMT), was notably powerful in both magnitude and sound, described as one of the most intense blasts in recent years, as reported by local media citing eyewitnesses.
The eruption produced a massive ash plume that spread over nearby communities, raising concerns among residents. While the eruption itself has ceased, the ash cloud has continued drifting over countries including Yemen, Oman, India, and China, according to volcanic advisory authorities.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program indicates there is no record of Hayli Gubbi erupting within the past 12,000 years, although earlier major eruptions may be listed in the LaMEVE database, part of the Volcano Global Risk Identification and Analysis Project.
The Erta Ale volcanic zone in northern Ethiopia, which includes Hayli Gubbi, has a history of volcanic activity. Nearby Dalaffilla erupted in 2008, and other eruptions, including lava flows, were recorded in 2005, 2007, and between 2017 and 2020.
