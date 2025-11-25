403
Deadly Airstrike in Afghanistan Allegedly Kills Dozens
(MENAFN) At least ten individuals, including minors and a woman, lost their lives in an airstrike reportedly conducted by Pakistani forces in eastern Afghanistan, the interim government in Kabul reported on Tuesday.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban, stated that Pakistan allegedly targeted a civilian residence in the Gorbuz district of Khost province last night, resulting in the deaths of nine children, comprising five boys and four girls.
"Air strikes also occurred in Kunar and Paktika, where four civilians were injured," Mujahid shared on the US social media platform X.
Authorities in Pakistan have not immediately responded to the allegations.
The alleged attack occurred during a fragile lull in hostilities and ongoing diplomatic mediation efforts between the two neighboring countries.
