403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European Parliament Rejects Debate on Israeli Strikes in Gaza
(MENAFN) The majority of the European Parliament on Monday dismissed a proposal to hold a discussion regarding the latest Israeli assaults on Gaza, according to the Left faction in the chamber.
In a message posted on US social media platform X, the group explained that it had requested a debate as reports of ongoing bombings in Gaza and southern Lebanon continue despite the declared ceasefire.
A total of 433 lawmakers took part in the vote, with 173 supporting the motion, 244 opposing it, and 16 abstaining, the group reported.
"The right and centre voted no," it further stated.
Members of the European Union Parliament convened in Strasbourg, France, for a plenary session set to continue from Nov. 24 to 27.
The renewed attacks violated the ceasefire that began in Gaza on Oct. 10.
Local officials reported that at least 342 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire since the ceasefire commenced.
Since October 2023, the Israeli military has caused nearly 70,000 fatalities in Gaza, predominantly women and children, and wounded over 170,900 during a two-year conflict that has left most of the enclave in ruins.
In a message posted on US social media platform X, the group explained that it had requested a debate as reports of ongoing bombings in Gaza and southern Lebanon continue despite the declared ceasefire.
A total of 433 lawmakers took part in the vote, with 173 supporting the motion, 244 opposing it, and 16 abstaining, the group reported.
"The right and centre voted no," it further stated.
Members of the European Union Parliament convened in Strasbourg, France, for a plenary session set to continue from Nov. 24 to 27.
The renewed attacks violated the ceasefire that began in Gaza on Oct. 10.
Local officials reported that at least 342 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire since the ceasefire commenced.
Since October 2023, the Israeli military has caused nearly 70,000 fatalities in Gaza, predominantly women and children, and wounded over 170,900 during a two-year conflict that has left most of the enclave in ruins.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment