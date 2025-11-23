403
Bollywood Stars Light Up Day 2 of the Spectacular Saudi Showcase in Mumbai
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Day 2 at the Spectacular Saudi showcase in Mumbai saw Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Harshvardhan Rane dropping by through the day, each drawing strong attention from visitors.
They were welcomed with the traditional Saudi dance, Ardah before heading to Brewtopia: A Qahwa Experience, where Saudi coffee, dates, and the subtle aroma of bakhoor set the mood. The trio explored The Essence of Saudi, stopped by the Epicurean-Culinary Corner, and tried their hand at Arabic calligraphy for a closer look at the culture.
They also visited the Tasheer Kiosks , where the excitement continued as they plan to get their visas issued and travel to Saudi.
With less than 48 hours to go, be a part of the Saudi journey and spend your weekend with us across Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.
