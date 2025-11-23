403
G20 leaders vow to achieve peace in Sudan
(MENAFN) G20 leaders pledged on Saturday to support efforts aimed at securing a “just, comprehensive, and lasting” peace in several of the world’s major conflict areas, including Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Palestinian territories, and Ukraine, according to the final declaration issued at their summit in Johannesburg.
“Guided by the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety, we will work for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Ukraine,” the declaration stated.
The document also denounced terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations,” emphasizing that “Only with peace will we achieve sustainability and prosperity.”
In addition to these priority conflicts, the leaders signaled their intention to contribute to resolving other wars and crises unfolding around the world.
A spokesperson for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed that the summit’s declaration had been formally adopted, according to general media reports.
Founded in 1999, the G20 comprises 19 nations along with two regional organizations — the African Union and the European Union.
