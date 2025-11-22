﻿PGA Tour: Theegala Shoots 66 But Misses Cut At RSM Classic

MENAFN - IANS) St. Simons Island, Nov 22 (IANS) Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala fired five birdies in the last six holes but still fell one short of the cut line at the RSM Classic, the final event of the Fall season of the PGA Tour. His first round of even par 70 at the Seaside course was followed by 6-under 66 at the Plantation course.

The 27-year-old Theegala, who has won two titles as a pro so far, ended on 6-under for two rounds, but the cut fell at 7-under, and he missed out by one stroke. He had a best-ever ranking of World No. 11 in the world rankings on June 9, 2024.

Andrew Novak took advantage of more benign weather on Friday and the absence of the pressure facing so many others in the PGA TOUR's season finale. He had a 7-under 65 on the Plantation Course at Sea Island to take a one-shot lead into the weekend.

Novak has gone three months without competition, dating to the TOUR Championship, the culmination of a breakthrough year. His wife gave birth to their first child two weeks ago. And then he went 61-65 to lead over Stanford alums Michael Thorbjornsen and Patrick Rodgers.

Theegala had a rough opening day at The RSM Classic, the last Fall Season event on the PGA Tour. Theegala, who lost a good part of the year due to injury, shot even par 70 and was way down in Tied-125th place after the first day at the Plantation Course at Sea Island. The event is played over two courses, with the other one being the Seaside course.

Starting on the tenth, the Indian-American had just one birdie on the seventh, which was his 16th hole, and gave that away with a bogey on the ninth, his final hole of the day.

Doug Ghim narrowly missed a putt for 59 on a calm day of low scoring. He settled for a share of the course record on the Seaside Course at Sea Island, posting a 10-under 60 at The RSM Classic.