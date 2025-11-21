Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, China Reveal Scope Of Investments And Technological Partnership

2025-11-21 08:05:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 21. The aggregate count of Uzbek-Chinese collaborative enterprises has escalated to approximately 5,000, with an infusion of nearly $15 billion in Chinese capital being deployed since the commencement of this fiscal year, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The portfolio of technological partnership projects between the two countries has now approached $90 billion.

These figures were announced during a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a delegation of the People's Republic of China led by Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The sides discussed practical measures to further deepen the comprehensive, all-weather strategic partnership in the new era and to expand multifaceted cooperation within the framework of high-level agreements.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade turnover between countries exceeded $14 billion last year, and since the beginning of 2025, it has increased by 23 percent. This sustained growth underscores the strengthening of economic ties and reaffirms China's position as one of Uzbekistan's key and reliable partners.

