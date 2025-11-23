Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US authorizes possible sale of air missiles


2025-11-23 12:30:27
(MENAFN) According to reports, the US State Department has given approval for a potential deal to sell AIM-120C-8 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and associated equipment to the Netherlands.

The Pentagon confirmed that the estimated value of the sale is $570 million, as stated by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

"The proposed sale will improve the Netherlands’ capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring it has modern, capable air-to-air munitions," the agency noted.

The main contractor for the deal will be RTX Corporation, based in Arlington, Virginia.

