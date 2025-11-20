403
Erdogan Warns of Threats to Family Amid Low Fertility Rate
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on Thursday at the Family and Culture-Arts Symposium in Ankara, emphasizing what he sees as growing threats to the family institution.
Addressing these challenges, Erdogan stated: "We are taking measures against gender-neutrality impositions and LGBT movements, allowing no concessions or complacency."
He highlighted the government’s stance against societal pressures he believes undermine traditional family values.
Erdogan underlined that Türkiye is actively safeguarding the family at a time when global capitalism is creating new pressures, while cultural imperialism and digital encirclement are spreading across the world.
The president also sounded the alarm about a demographic issue, asserting, “we are currently facing a disaster,” referring to official statistics indicating that the nation’s total fertility rate fell to 1.48 last year.
He stressed that the declining fertility rate is “sounding loud alarm bells for our future,” adding that “no one who cares about this country’s destiny can be indifferent.”
