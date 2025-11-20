Death Toll From Russian Attack In Ternopil Rises To 28 People
“As of 10 p.m. on November 20, rescuers recovered the body of another victim from the rubble of a building on Stusa Street in Ternopil. Her identity is currently being established. The number of fatalities has risen to 28,” the report said.
Video: Serhiy Zyubanenko / Facebook
Search and rescue operations continue at the site of the enemy attack.Read also: Two students killed in Ternopil in heavy Russian shelling
On the morning of November 19, Russians attacked Ternopil with strike drones and missiles. Two residential high-rise buildings in the city were hit. On November 19, 20, and 21, the Ternopil community declared days of mourning for those killed in the combined Russian attack on the city.
As reported by Ukrinform, two students were killed in Ternopil as a result of massive Russian shelling
