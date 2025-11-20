Maharashtra Shocker: Vasai Teacher Arrested After Forcing 13-Year-Old With Health Issues To Do 100 Sit-Ups, Girl Dies

A 13-year-old schoolgirl from Vasai, Maharashtra, who reportedly had pre-existing health issues, died a week after she was forced to do 100 sit-ups with her schoolbag on her back as punishment for arriving ten minutes late. The incident, which has shocked the community and reignited concerns over corporal punishment in schools, led to the arrest of the teacher involved. Police believe the excessive physical strain may have triggered medical complications that ultimately resulted in her death.

Teacher Booked for Culpable Homicide

Waliv police arrested the teacher, Mamta Yadav, on Wednesday on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. An FIR was registered late on Tuesday after the girl, identified as Gaud, succumbed to complications allegedly caused by the punishment.

The incident took place on 8 November, when several late-coming students were made to perform sit-ups. Gaud's health deteriorated soon after she returned home. She was first admitted to a local hospital in Vasai and later shifted to JJ Hospital in Byculla, Mumbai, where she died after a week of treatment. The post-mortem report reportedly found swelling in her lungs.

School Under Scrutiny for Illegal Operations

The student's death has prompted a detailed inspection of the school's operations. Authorities discovered that the institution had been illegally enrolling students in Classes 9 and 10, despite having permission only up to Class 8. A team from the education department visited the premises on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials also found that the school lacked adequate infrastructure and was being run out of a chawl-like structure. The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) had earlier put up a warning board declaring the structure illegal, but school authorities had allegedly covered it to avoid detection.

Activists Question Civic Body's Negligence

Local activists have criticised VVCMC for failing to act against illegal school structures. Activist Terence Hendriques said the civic body's responsibility did not end with merely displaying a warning sign.

“Had the authorities taken appropriate action earlier, this tragedy could have been avoided,” he said. Hendriques urged the corporation to issue immediate notices to all illegal educational establishments across the region.

Authorities Seek Documentation From School

Sources confirmed that VVCMC has issued a notice to the school, demanding documentation of all permissions granted to operate classes from the current premises. The investigation is ongoing, and action is expected against both the school management and the teacher involved.