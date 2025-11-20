Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Thousands Gather At Gandhi Maidan With Placards, Scarves Featuring PM Modi, Nitish Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 20 (IANS) People in large numbers arrived at Patna's Gandhi Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony of the Bihar Chief Minister, waving scarves and placards featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar with excitement.

Nitish Kumar will take oath as Chief Minister at Gandhi Maidan on Thursday, marking the tenth time he has assumed the state's top office. Several leaders of the NDA, including Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from the NDA-ruled states, have arrived in Patna's Gandhi Maidan for the oath ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the ceremony. The event, being held at the historic Gandhi Maidan, is likely to be one of the largest political gatherings in recent years.

People also came to just catch a glimpse of Nitish Kumar and the Prime Minister, wanting to see him live.

"I have come to Gandhi Maidan today to see PM Modi for the 165th time. Our very honourable Nitish Kumar is being sworn in as the Chief Minister for the 10th time, and everyone is really happy about it. Nitish Kumar has brought Bihar into the mainstream of development and progress. We are very grateful to him for developing our state. I am very excited for this," an attendee at the event venue told IANS.

Another attendee, who was attending the event to serve PM Modi a cup of tea, also came to Gandhi Maidan to fulfil his "dream".

"I earn a living by selling tea. For the past eight years, we have been trying to fulfil my dream of serving Prime Minister Modi a cup of tea. We have travelled to Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Bihar whenever the Prime Minister has visited. However, I was not able to do so, but I hope this time, I will be able to do this," he told IANS.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made, given that more than three lakh people are anticipated to be present at the event. The administration has deployed additional police forces, installed surveillance cameras, and put emergency medical units on standby to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremony.