Zelensky Awarded Pupils And Students With“Future Of Ukraine” Distinction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the corresponding decree No. 849/2025 of November 20 was published on the website of the head of state.

According to the document, pupils and students were recognized for their personal bravery, courage, resilience, patriotism, active civic stance, volunteer work, and defense of universal human values, Ukraine's national interests, and its dignified future.

In particular, the head of state awarded the“Future of Ukraine” distinction to 20 students from lyceums, schools, and gymnasiums, as well as students from colleges and vocational and technical educational institutions.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine is celebrating Children's Protection Day on November 20, World Children's Day, for the first time.

The holiday was established by Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 355/2025 of May 30, 2025, and is celebrated annually on World Children's Day.

Photo: OP