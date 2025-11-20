Zelensky Awarded Pupils And Students With“Future Of Ukraine” Distinction
According to the document, pupils and students were recognized for their personal bravery, courage, resilience, patriotism, active civic stance, volunteer work, and defense of universal human values, Ukraine's national interests, and its dignified future.Read also: Search and rescue operations continue for second day in Ternopil at site of Russian strike
In particular, the head of state awarded the“Future of Ukraine” distinction to 20 students from lyceums, schools, and gymnasiums, as well as students from colleges and vocational and technical educational institutions.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine is celebrating Children's Protection Day on November 20, World Children's Day, for the first time.
The holiday was established by Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 355/2025 of May 30, 2025, and is celebrated annually on World Children's Day.
Photo: OP
