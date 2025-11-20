403
US appeals court pauses Chicago immigration rules
(MENAFN) A US federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that restricted immigration agents’ use of force and their interactions with protesters and journalists in Chicago, a city at the center of the federal government’s crackdown on immigrants, as stated by reports.
A three-judge panel of the 7th Circuit approved the Trump administration’s emergency request to stay the order issued earlier this month by US District Judge Sara Ellis. The panel described the district court’s ruling as “overbroad,” noting it improperly encompassed a wide range of defendants, including the President, federal departments, and those acting on their behalf.
The appeals court also criticized the order for being overly prescriptive, detailing specific riot-control tools in a manner “resembling a federal regulation,” and said Ellis was “impermissibly infringing” on the separation of powers.
Ellis’ original order had prohibited certain forms of force such as pulling or shoving, required agents to provide warnings before using tear gas or other crowd-control measures, and mandated that officers display clear identification and wear body cameras.
The Trump administration faces multiple legal challenges as it continues a nationwide immigration campaign, detaining thousands of migrants across several states. The use of force against protesters has drawn particular controversy, with reports of non-violent demonstrators, including clergy, being targeted. Critics have argued that aggressive daily detention targets exacerbate tensions and affect long-standing, law-abiding members of immigrant communities.
