Jafar Jabbarli Republic Youth Library Presents Special Bulletin On Aghdam City Day

On November 20, 2023, Aghdam City Day was officially celebrated, marking the liberation of Aghdam from occupation, Azernews reports.

This significant day was recognized through various commemorative events, including the publication of a special information bulletin titled "Festival of the City Reborn from Its Ashes" at the Jafar Jabbarli Republic Youth Library.

The bulletin, prepared in alignment with the Decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023, presents a detailed account of Aghdam's rich history and the destruction it faced during the war. It highlights the historical and cultural significance of the city, as well as the restoration and reconstruction efforts being undertaken to revive it.

The material also features several key articles, including those by Professor Habil Gurbanov and Honored Journalist Bakhtiyar Sadigov, focusing on Aghdam's journey toward revival.

The bulletin further includes comprehensive bibliographic descriptions and annotations of over 30 books and articles, covering topics related to Aghdam's development and the broader efforts to restore its cultural heritage. These works emphasize the importance of Aghdam's historical and cultural legacy and its ongoing transformation.

This special bulletin is now available on the official website of the Jafar Jabbarli Republic Youth Library, offering readers a thorough and reflective look at the city's past, present, and future.