UK Braces for Heavy Snow, Widespread Icy Surfaces
(MENAFN) The UK is bracing for continued wintry conditions on Thursday after temperatures plunged well below freezing overnight, triggering fresh snowfalls and widespread icy surfaces.
The Met Office has maintained weather alerts across Northern Ireland, northern and eastern Scotland, coastal parts of south-west Wales, and large swaths of south-western, eastern, and north-eastern England.
An amber warning, indicating a higher threat level, has been issued for the North York Moors and sections of the Yorkshire Wolds. Forecasters warn that 15-25cm (6-10ins) of snow could accumulate on higher ground, with the potential for “major disruption.”
Snow and icy conditions have already hit travel networks and prompted school closures in North and East Yorkshire, Aberdeenshire, as well as Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, and Ceredigion.
Cold-weather health alerts from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) remain active in England through Saturday. Officials caution that the conditions could have “significant” effects on vulnerable groups, including older people and those with existing medical issues.
The Met Office notes that areas within the amber warning zone in Yorkshire should brace for heavy snow accumulation, warning of severe travel disruptions, road closures, and potential power outages.
