BMW Abu Dhabi Motors Showcase UAE Cultural Excellence With Emirati Architect At Abu Dhabi Art Fair 2025



In collaboration with Emirati architect Abdalla Almulla, Abu Dhabi Motors, and BMW Middle East and have created“Contours of Motion” at this year's Abu Dhabi Art Fair to mark the 40th anniversary of Abu Dhabi Motors BMW to once again support the Fair as the official VIP mobility partner

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2025: Abu Dhabi Motors, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, is participating at Abu Dhabi Art 2025 for a second consecutive year through a new design pavilion created in collaboration with Emirati architect and designer Abdalla Almulla.

Commissioned to mark 40 years of BMW Abu Dhabi Motors, the pavilion titled“Contours of Motion,” reflects a journey of innovation rooted in place. The pavilion further cements BMW's commitment to design, community engagement and nurturing locally based creative talent, while reinforcing the brand's role as the official VIP mobility partner of Abu Dhabi Art.

“Contours of Motion” designed by Abdalla Almulla draws inspiration from the sculptural elegance and motion found in BMW's flagship models, including the BMW 7 Series and translates these into a fluid, walkable spatial experience.

With soft forms, layered volumes and carefully framed views around the displayed fully electric, yet powerful BMW i7 M70, the pavilion allows visitors to experience the brand's design values in an immersive, art-led setting that also reflects the spirit of Abu Dhabi's landscape.

Syed Faiz Karim, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motors, said:“For four decades, Abu Dhabi Motors has brought BMW's innovation and craftsmanship to customers in the capital. Showcasing an Emirati-designed pavilion at Abu Dhabi Art is a natural continuation of that journey. It reflects our commitment to Abu Dhabi, to our clients and to the cultural life of the city.”

As the official VIP mobility partner for Abu Dhabi Art, Abu Dhabi Motors will provide a dedicated fleet of BMW vehicles to transport VIP guests throughout the fair, extending the same premium experience seen in the pavilion to the visitor journey.

Abdalla Almulla said:“I created 'Contours of Motion' to capture the quiet power and refinement of BMW and express it through a form that feels native to our environment. The idea was to create a premium, welcoming space that visitors can move through and experience - where automotive design and architecture meet.”

The BMW Group:

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2024, the BMW Group sold over 2.45 million passenger vehicles and more than 210,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2024 was € 11.0 billion on revenues amounting to € 142.4 billion. As of 31 December 2024, the BMW Group had a workforce of 159,104 employees.

The economic success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. Sustainability is a key element of the BMW Group's corporate strategy and covers all products from the supply chain and production to the end of their useful life.

About Abu Dhabi Motors:

Abu Dhabi Motors is the exclusive importer of BMW, MINI, BMW ALPINA, BMW Motorrad and the sole dealer of Rolls-Royce Motors Cars in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Butti Al Hamid in Umm Al-Nar in a small showroom and workshop employing 24 people, and now celebrating its 40th anniversary, Abu Dhabi Motors has become the most successful BMW Group Importer in the Middle East and now employs over 750 people in twelve facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, amongst which we boast the largest BMW and the Rolls-Royce Showrooms in the world. Abu Dhabi Motors has been a top-selling BMW Group importer in the Middle East, as well as the recipient of the 'Global Excellence in Sales' Award for“Leadership in Luxury Class”.