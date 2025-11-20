Doha Festival City Reveals The Festival Edits: Qatar's Retail Trends Report 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

- Shopping remains the top reason for visits to Doha Festival City (46%), followed by dining (40%) and leisure/entertainment activities such as cinema, fitness, and events (30%).

- Among Gen Z Qatari females, 40% prioritize makeup, 25% fragrance, and 20% skincare as top beauty spends.

- Fashion preferences include modest-meets-contemporary (22% of Gen Z Qatari females), streetwear (34% of shoppers), premium perfumery (32%), and modest fashion (28%).

- 32% of Qatari males prioritize premium perfumery, while 50% of shoppers rank ambience, personalization, and events above convenience when choosing a mall.

- AI in GCC retail is projected to grow from $5 billion in 2023 to $31 billion by 2028, with 97% of retailers increasing investment.

Doha Festival City, Qatar's destination for style, expression, and coveted trends, has released the Festival Edits: Qatar's Retail Trends Report 2025, the first-of-its-kind, data-driven study providing insights into the evolving fashion, beauty, and retail landscape in Qatar. Developed with research collaborators, cultural institutions, Ipsos data,and industry experts, the report blends quantitative survey data, qualitative analysis, and expert commentary to illuminate shifting consumer behavior, market trends, and lifestyle priorities.

Collating insights from the Doha Festival City 2025 Consumer Survey, conducted both online with 2,010 responses and on-ground with 129 responses, the report reflects a diverse shopper base. Participants shared their shopping priorities, revealing how malls are increasingly social, cultural, and community-focused spaces.

The study revealed that Millennials and Gen Z are a significant part of the shopper base, drawn to streetwear, beauty, modest fashion, and jewellery. Younger visitors integrate malls into weekly life, visiting 1–2 times per week for around 2.7 hours, while Qatar nationals are particularly likely to engage in leisure activities such as cinema and events.

Beauty and fashion remain top priorities. Ipsos data, based on hundreds of recipients, shows 40% of Gen Z females prioritize makeup, 25% fragrance, and 20% skincare. Fashion trends include modest-meets-contemporary for 22% of Gen Z females, streetwear for 34% of shoppers, premium perfumery for 32%, and modest fashion for 28%. Among male shoppers, 32% prioritize high-end fragrances. Monthly fashion and beauty spend ranges from QAR 500–2,500 for the majority, reflecting a commitment to style as a lifestyle choice. Ambience, personalization, and events outweigh convenience for half of shoppers, emphasizing the experiential dimension of Doha Festival City.

The report also highlights the future of retail in Qatar, including tech-driven innovations. AI in GCC retail is projected to grow from $5 billion in 2023 to $31 billion by 2028, with 97% of retailers increasing investment. This underscores how malls like Doha Festival City are evolving into cultural, social, yetdigitally experiential destinations that combine global insights with local relevance.

“Malls have become venues for connection and curation as much as commerce. Festival Edits captures the spirit of this transformation, offering a credible, data-backed perspective on what defines style, innovation, and community in Qatar today - from perfume and makeup lovers to streetwear enthusiasts and esports audiences,” said Mohamed ElSharkawy,Associate Director - Malls Leasing, Doha Festival City.“Doha Festival City continues to position itself at the heart of Qatar's fashion and beauty landscape.”

The report was officially launched at an exclusive gathering at Raffles Doha, featuring a fireside chat with Hayssam Hajjar, Executive Director - Malls, Al-Futtaim Real Estate, moderated discussions by Areej Mohammed, and panelists includingHayssam Hajjar;Joseph Ibrahim, Managing Director, Country Management of Chalhoub Group;Bianca Brigitte Bonomi, Director of Harper's Bazaar Qatar,Esquire Qatar; and AlFtoon Al Janahi, Content Creator & Entrepreneur. While the event celebrated the launch, the focus remains on insights, trends, and actionable takeaways for retailers, brands, and marketeers.

The Festival Edits is informed by perspectives from leaders shaping Qatar's fashion, beauty, and retail landscape. Featured voices include Sheikh Khalifa Al-Thani (Intajat); Ahmed Al Meghessib (Qatar Esports Federation, Ukiyo); Bianca Brigitte Bonomi; Waad Ali (Waad Designs); Prakash Maroli (Ideas Unlimited); Stuart Henwood (New Balance); Michael Collins (Harvey Nichols Doha); Mariam Khairallah (MAC Cosmetics); Sara Al Rashid (Asteri Beauty); Atef Hassan (Jovoy Rare Perfumes); Erwin Creed (Creed); Michael Moles (Doha Festival City); AlFtoon Al Janahi; Shireen Obeidat (Earthna); Gills Manjulakshmi; Rumana Nazim (The Edit); Timothy Hufford (Elan Media); John P. Joseph (Blue Rhine Industries); and Dany Karam (Al-Futtaim Blue).

They provide perspectives on emerging trends, including quiet luxury, clean beauty, genderless design, and sustainable style, contextualizing global movements through Qatar's cultural and creative lens.

Explore the full report and latest industry insights on the website, or follow Doha Festival City on Instagram, Facebook, and X for updates.