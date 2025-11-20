'Robbers Won't Be Spared': K'taka Minister On Rs 7.11 Crore Daylight Heist In B'luru

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Commenting on the Rs 7.11 crore daylight heist in Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that the robbers will not be spared and will definitely be arrested.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Parameshwara said,“For sure, the robbers will not be spared; they will be nabbed. In Bijapur, two such cases were reported earlier. Our police cracked those cases and recovered jewels and cash worth more than Rs 70 crore. We are putting in all efforts to arrest the accused similarly. They will certainly be caught.”

He said there is limited information available at present, and the details are being verified. Information regarding the suspected vehicles is also being checked. Technology is being used, and CCTV footage is being examined to trace which vehicles entered the city, he added.

Regarding the robbery that took place on Wednesday, the police have collected all relevant details. Whether the accused are from Karnataka or from outside the state is being verified, as are the vehicles used. The robbers had used a registration number belonging to another person, Parameshwara said.

When this registration number was traced, it was found to belong to a Swift car used by a regular family. This is being verified, he added.

“We do not know which vehicle they escaped in, because they did not flee with the cash-refill vehicle. They transferred the cash into another vehicle. We do not have exact information on the vehicle they used. We have some inputs, but nothing conclusive yet,” Parameshwara said.

“We are checking whether the vehicle they used crossed state borders. Officers are verifying CCTV footage,” the minister added.

It may be recalled that the major incident of robbery took place in broad daylight in Bengaluru on Wednesday, where a gang looted Rs 7.11 crore from a vehicle that was transporting cash for ATM refilling.

Karnataka BJP has slammed the state government over the daylight heist in the state capital and raised concern about the law and order situation, stating that people won't have peace under the current regime.

The Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka, stated on Wednesday that,“Bank robbery earlier, now cash meant for ATMs looted - daring daylight heist on a busy road. The broad-daylight robbery of an ATM cash vehicle in Bengaluru this afternoon, in which money being transported to ATMs was looted, is clear proof that law and order in the state has completely collapsed.”

“On one hand, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are engrossed in a tussle to retain or capture the chair, while ministers are left worried about their own fate. With the government itself trembling and unstable, officials appear clueless and inactive,” he stated.

“If an ATM cash vehicle carrying Rs 7.11 crore can be robbed in the middle of a busy road, in broad daylight, even in the presence of armed guards, what is the condition of ordinary citizens? Where is the safety for people's homes, shops, property, and belongings?” Ashoka questioned.

“In short, one thing is guaranteed: until this incompetent Congress-led government is thrown out, Kannadigas will not have peace,” he stated.